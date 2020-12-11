LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Southern Nevada State Veterans Home (SNSVH) died this week following positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
One was an 88-year-old Korean War Navy veteran. The other was an 85-year-old Army peacetime era veteran, according to a release sent Friday evening.
According to the home, both residents had serious underlying medical conditions, and the Navy vet was on hospice care prior to contracting COVID-19.
"On behalf of the entire Nevada Department of Veterans Services team, we offer our deepest condolences to the families of these two honorable veterans," said NDVS Director Kat Miller. "It has been nine months since we experienced our first case of COVID-19 in our home, and while our team has gotten better at responding to this horrific disease, it never gets easier; losing one of our own is always a terrific blow to our veterans’ home family."
As case in Nevada grown, SNSVH has seen a "steady increase" in COVID-19 positive patrons.
"We are grateful that our vulnerable nursing homes populations and the staff who care for them have been prioritized by the State of Nevada in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook,” Miller said in a statement. "With the planned distribution of the vaccine, our team members, residents, and families finally see a light at the end of the tunnel."
Staffers on site are regularly tested for COVID-19, the home said. Positive rapid tests warrant home quarantine and zero contact with residents.
Each member of the home is tested at least twice per week, according to SNSVH. Visitors are required to schedule meetings outdoors with a plexiglass barrier in between on a 20-minute limit. Otherwise, drive-thru visitation is permitted.
Cal (702) 332-6736 Monday through Friday to schedule.
