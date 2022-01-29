LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will be without two players for tonight's game against Tampa Bay.
A post on the team's Twitter account said Chandler Stephenson and Dylan Coghlan are "unavailable" tonight due to COVID-19 protocols.
Update: Chandler Stephenson and Dylan Coghlan are unavailable for tonight's game due to COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 29, 2022
