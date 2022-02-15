LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two hiring events this week in Las Vegas will offer hiring bonuses to jobseekers.
According to a news release from Nevada JobConnect, the jobs include at-sea fish processors in Alaska and event staff and porters, all of which offer a hiring bonus.
Both hiring events will be held at Nevada JobConnect, 3405 S. Maryland Parkway.
O’Hara Corporation will hold an event Wednesday at 11 a.m. as it looks to hire for at-sea fish processors in Alaska. The release notes that a $1,000 bonus will be given after completing the first 75-day contract. Those interested are advised to arrive early in order to attend orientation.
For more information on this position, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y747e9o5
Job number 590748 – Seafood Processor
The second hiring event, held by LAZ Parking, is taking place Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The company is hiring for full and part time positions with a $500 hiring bonus after 90 days for valet positions, and $100 for non-valet positions, according to Nevada JobConnect.
· Job number 591219 - $12 p/hour – Event Staff, part time
· Job number 591220 - $10 p/hour plus tips– Hotel Bellman, part time and full time
· Job number 591221 - $14 p/hour – Garage Porter, part time and full time
· Job number 591223 - $12 p/hour – Customer Service Garage Attendant, part time and full time
· Job number 591224 - $9.75 p/hour – Valet Attendant
Nevada JobConnect advises participants that preregistration is encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome. Job seekers should go online to register with EmployNV.gov and click on “Find a Job”. Once registered and logged in, search for the corresponding job numbers.
For more information and to speak with a JobConnect representative call (702) 486-0129.
