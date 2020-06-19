Flamingo Las Vegas/FB

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two employees at the Flamingo Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19, Caesars Entertainment confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment issued the following statement:

There are two positive employee cases of COVID-19 at Flamingo Las Vegas, and contact tracing protocols have been implemented.

Flaming Las Vegas reopened its doors on Thursday, June 4 after being closed due to the pandemic.

No additional information was provided from Caesars Entertainment.

