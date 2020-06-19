LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two employees at the Flamingo Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19, Caesars Entertainment confirmed Friday.
A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment issued the following statement:
There are two positive employee cases of COVID-19 at Flamingo Las Vegas, and contact tracing protocols have been implemented.
Flaming Las Vegas reopened its doors on Thursday, June 4 after being closed due to the pandemic.
No additional information was provided from Caesars Entertainment.
