LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District put out new numbers Thursday of “breakthrough” Covid-19 cases in Clark County. Those are cases where people got COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.
In all, there were 186 cases through May 6. 29 people were hospitalized, and two people died. 40% of the cases, the highest percentage, happened in people between the ages of 25 and 49.
"What we do know about that population is they tend to be out and about more in our community. So that general age group is working, primarily more active in their lifestyle, probably less likely to be at home and less likely to be as social distanced as potentially some older age groups," said Kimberly Hertin, a disease surveillance supervisor with the Southern Nevada Health District.
The second highest case numbers were those 65 years old and up.
“It will take some time to look at the data to see if there is potentially some association with underlying risk factors and what could be the cause, or the risk factors, for these breakthrough cases,” said Hertin.
Doctor Mark Riddle, Associate Dean for Clinical Research, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, weighed in on possible causes of the breakthrough cases.
He said some people may not have strong immune responses, so they don't develop the necessary protection. Some may have waning immunity, saying the health community doesn't fully understand how long vaccine protection lasts but studies are underway.
And Dr. Riddle said some people may have been exposed to one of the variants of concern where the vaccine may not have worked as well. The doctor also said the state expected breakthrough cases because vaccines are not 100% effective in fighting COVID-19.
The Southern Nevada Health District will study reasons for breakthrough cases and any possible similarities. But officials say overall, the number of cases is very low.
“Overall in Clark County we’ve provided over a million doses at this point so given how many doses have been provide and how many cases we’ve reported, it’s a very small amount,” said Hertin.
