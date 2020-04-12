Washoe County reported an additional death on Sunday morning. The death was a man in his 90s and it wasn't yet known if he had underlying conditions.
With 461 known positive cases in Washoe County, the Northern Nevada area reported 12 total deaths, 61 recoveries, 388 active cases, 30 people currently hospitalized and 28 people who have been released from the hospital.
Clark County reported 2,324 cases on Sunday afternoon and 100 deaths. On Sunday, the county released a number of those who have recovered: 1,028 or 44.23%.
UPDATE (April 11): The Nevada Health Response statewide dashboard reported more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in the state as of Saturday afternoon.
About 9:30 p.m., Nevada had 112 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,700 reported positive cases of the illness caused by coronavirus.
In Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District reported 96 deaths and 2,258 known cases.
According to the Nevada Health Response's daily update Saturday, 70% of ICU beds in the state were occupied. About 62% of hospital beds were in use and 41% of the state's ventilators were also in use.
Nevada received 150 ventilators from the SNS through FEMA on April 10. On Wednesday, April 8, Nevada received a loan from Cal OES for 50 California state-owned ventilators for three weeks at no cost.
UPDATE (April 10): Nevada Health Response reported 2,584 positive coronavirus cases and 86 deaths in the state Friday morning.
COVID-19-related deaths remained unchanged from Thursday night's report. Nevada Health Response also reported more than 20,000 negative tests.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 2,144 positive coronavirus cases and 75 deaths in Clark County Friday morning.
Washoe County Health District reported 363 positive coronavirus cases and 10 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE (April 9): Nevada Health Response reported 2,456 positive coronavirus cases and 86 deaths in the state Thursday night.
The Southern Nevada Health District surpassed 2,000 cases in Clark County Thursday morning with 2,009 positive cases. SNHD reported 71 deaths in Clark County.
Washoe County Health District reported 8 deaths and 326 positive cases.
UPDATE (APRIL 8): Nevada Health Response is reporting 2,318 positive cases and 80 deaths statewide Wednesday morning.
During a press briefing on Wednesday evening, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the 81st death was reported.
According to the state, there have been 24,634 total tests performed, with 18,248 tests coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 1,878 positive cases and 65 deaths in Clark County Wednesday morning.
Wahoe County on Wednesday reported the 6th COVID-19-related death in the county. According to officials, the deceased was a woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions.
According to Washoe County, there have been 326 total positive COVID-19 cases and 35 total recoveries.
While the state is still reporting 71 deaths, the newly reported death in Washoe County would bring the total to 72 deaths in Nevada.
UPDATE (APRIL 7): Nevada Health Response is reporting 2,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths statewide Tuesday morning.
According to state data, there have been 21,818 tests performed; 16,552 have come back negative.
While the state reported 71 deaths, case counts from Elko, Washoe County and Clark County total 59 deaths in Nevada. It was unclear if the unequal reports was at fault of the state's reporting or the local jurisdictions.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Clark County Tuesday evening. SNHD also reported 1,734 positive coronavirus cases.
A spokesperson for Nye County announced Tuesday that the town of Tonopah has reported its first positive COVID-19 case. The new case brings Nye County's overall number of positive cases to 10, officials said. Two of those cases have been reported as "recovered" by the state, Nye County noted.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 1,953 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning.
Of these cases, 1,608 were positive in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Statewide deaths updated in the evening to 58, according to Nevada Health Response data.
The Southern Nevada Health District and Washoe County Health District hadn't provide updated coronavirus data for Clark County as of 8 a.m. April 6.
More than 15,600 coronavirus tests came back negative, according to the Nevada Department of Health.
