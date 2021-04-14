LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 18-year-old Nevada resident was one of the six women who suffered a serious reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
It was learned that a Nevadan suffered serious side effects during a Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting.
"The State of Nevada was not informed of this reported reaction until the live, public meeting on Wednesday," state health officials said in a statement.
State health officials said they reached out to federal partners for more information on the Nevadan experiencing serious side effects and why the report was not provided to the state.
According to the advisory panel, the woman suffered a blood clot in her brain, or a Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis with hemorrhage. She was prescribed a blood thinner called Heprin. She had a platelet count of 14,000. Officials say normal levels are between 150 and 400,000 platelets. According to experts, the risk of bleeding doesn't occur until the count becomes very low, or less than 10,000 or 20,000 platelets per microliter.
The Nevada woman underwent brain surgery to remove the clot and has yet to recover. She experienced complications 14 days following her Johnson & Johnson vaccination.
Additional details related to her health history was unknown Wednesday afternoon. It is also unknown if she had COVID-19 at the time of vaccination.
Previously, the COVID-19 Task Force said it hadn't received any reports of serious side effects to the vaccine. On Tuesday, the state followed CDC and FDA guidance and suspended use of the vaccine.
