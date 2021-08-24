LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All but one Nevada county is considered to have substantial or high risk of COVID-19 transmission, as of Aug. 24.
The transmission risk levels were determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Per state law, all counties except for Eureka County, which has been classified as "low transmission" for three weeks, will need to abide by Nevada's mask mandate, Nevada Health Response announced on Tuesday.
Clark County remains "high risk" for transmission, and will continue to follow the mask mandate.
After being listed for the second week in a row as having a high transmission rate, the mask mandate will go into effect in Storey County on Friday, Aug. 27.
As of Aug. 24, Esmeralda and Lander counties were listed as having high or substantial transmission rates. Esmeralda and Lander will need to abide by a mask mandate starting Friday, Sept. 3, unless the CDC finds that the counties transmission levels drop over the course of the next week.
White Pine County remains under a mask mandate this week; however, the county's transmission rate dropped from "high" to "substantial" this week.
Regardless of the local transmission levels, the CDC recommends and state law requires individuals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings indoors or while in crowded outdoor settings.
