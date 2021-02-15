LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tinbite Aboye says she’s too young to work and help her family pay bills after her dad lost his job as a taxi driver.
But the teenager wasn’t about to give up trying to help, especially after her dad learned someone stole some of his unemployment insurance money.
"I just wanted to do at least this to help my family out because I didn't know what else I could do," said Aboye.
The 14-year-old wrote an email to FOX5, asking for our help untangling the fraud mess involving her dad, Bank of America and the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
Her father, Ermias Aboye, said he lost his job as a taxi driver and hasn’t worked for almost a year. The teen said her mother, a casino hotel housekeeper, is working to support the entire family, including two young girls, her dad and grandmother.
Ermias Aboye said he learned in early January someone was able to get into his Bank of America debit card account, where he gets his unemployment money, and make purchases and withdrawals. He said someone even made purchases on his account from California.
"Yermo, California at the Chevron gas station. And in Baker, California at Fatburger," said Ermias Aboye.
He said the fraud resulted in his account being closed and unemployment money being halted. That is when the 14-year-old sought help.
“I just want, especially DETR and Bank of America, to understand that my family's story is many other people's stories and this can be a wakeup call for DETR, especially to see that families are going through very hard times and we need help, urgent help," said the teen.
In response to the family, DETR officials told FOX5 they have forwarded the information to their Unemployment Insurance team for review. A request to Bank of America wasn't answered on Monday night.
This case is very similar to another, where a Las Vegas man told FOX5 someone accessed his Bank of America debit card account and withdrew unemployment insurance money from an ATM in Brooklyn, New York. Bank of America said at the time it would look into the situation.
The man said after the story aired, Bank of America later reopened his account and credited him the money that was stolen. The man also said DETR responded to him and said his situation would be “handled soon.”
