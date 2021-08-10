LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One county has been taken off the state's list of counties considered "high risk of transmission" for COVID-19, while two others have been added.
Esmerelda county for the second week in a row was categorized as low risk, said an announcement from the state health department on Tuesday. The mask mandate in Esmerelda County will be lifted on Aug. 13, per Nevada law which says that high-transmission counties must follow the mandate.
After the mandate is lifted, unvaccinated residents still will be required to wear masks while indoors or in crowded outdoor settings.
Humboldt and Pershing counties were classified as high transmission this week and last week, meaning that residents could be subject to a mask mandate if the counties remain classified as high transmission for one more week.
Nevada counties that currently are considered to have high risk of transmission include Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Humboldt, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Washoe and White Pine counties.
