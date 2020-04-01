LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eleven employees of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System were found to have COVID-19, according to a statement from the facility.
All of the staffers who tested positive were placed in isolation away from the VA health care facilities, the statement said. Nine are getting medical attention while quarantined at home while two are being treated in valley hospitals.
Citing privacy concerns, the VA would not provide additional details about the cases. The employees must be cleared by Employee Occupational Health before returning to work.
To be cleared, they must meet this criteria:
- Any fever must be resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and
- Must show improvement in any respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and
- Must test negative on two consecutive test results for COVID 19 which are collected at a minimum of 24 hours apart or greater.
The EOH also tracks the employees' movements in the hospital to further prevent the spread of the disease. Any staff who were potentially exposed are notified and if asymptomatic, are allowed to continue to work with a face mask on at all times, the statement said.
To minimize potential exposure or transmission of COVID-19, the community has implemented universal masking for staff within several health care facilities and VASNHS is following suit. Masks are currently being distributed to all our employees and they are expected to be worn at all times while in VASNHS facilities.
VASNHS continues to remind staff daily that if they are feeling ill (especially if they are exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or fever) that they should notify their supervisor, remain home, and coordinate care immediately with their health care provider.
VASNHS is screening all who enter their facilities for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who shows symptoms is isolated and taken to a secondary screening area for assessment.
