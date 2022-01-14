Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak in an interview with FOX5 on Jan. 14, 2022. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5's Jaclyn Schultz goes one-on-one with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak for answers on what can be done to help Nevada workers and whether COVID-19 restrictions should return amid a surge in cases.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says COVID-19 tests are coming to the Silver State by the end of the month. About $5M of federal funds are being used to ease the pressure of public sites across the valley.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(5) comments

george strong
george strong

Sisolak belongs in prison along with the rest of them for the unConstitutional mandates, of which he has no authority, except by the guns of the police.

Report Add Reply
jeezlouise
jeezlouise

The world would be better off if that fathead Communist tyrant had dropped dead from Fauci Flu...maybe next time.

Report Add Reply
beavis
beavis

Nope. Reality, Fauci and Governor Sisolak will just keep coming right back at you. Joining the Republican Fact Denial and Do Nothing Campaign is a fool's mission.

Report Add Reply
yoozernaymez
yoozernaymez

You wouldn't know "reality" if it stuck a needle in your eye. Your "reality" is whatever the MSM news hacks and corrupt government pez heads tell you it is. Perfect username, beavis.

Report Add Reply
yoozernaymez
yoozernaymez

LOL @ beavis (perfect name). You wouldn't know "reality," if it stuck a needle in your eye. Your version of it is whatever the MSM lefty "news" and the corrupt pez heads like Dr Ouchi, Sissylack, Sleepy Joe and the gang tell you it is. By all means, keep gettin those jabs!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.