As cases shrink across the state and Clark County with the vaccine rollout, a crucial part of stopping the spread has become more effective and crucial: contact tracing.
"At this kind of level with incoming cases, this is where contact tracing can really become effective," said Kimberly Hertin, SNHD disease surveillance supervisor.
Cases have plummeted the week of May 24 into the double digits, numbers that have not been seen since March 2020.
SNHD has a team of 400 contact tracing members at SNHD headquarters, offices around town and others working from home. They call, text and email COVID-19 patients informing them of a positive test, and helping them identify their contacts.
Test results are now coming back within 24 hours to county residents, and Hertin says contact tracing teams will immediately reach out to the patient and their contacts. The timing was a challenge at the height of the pandemic in the winter, when 2,000 cases were reported a day and test results would come back in a week.
Nevada residents can download the COVID Trace App here, for easy contact in case someone in your network is infected: Click here for app
You can learn more about contact tracing here: SNHD contact tracing
