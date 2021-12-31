Las Vegas has plenty to look forward to in 2022, after many key events, concerts and conventions faced pandemic delays.
FOX5 has compiled a list of notable, brand new and familiar events to come in 2022.
- January 5-7: CES
- Jan. 21: Adele residency "Weekends with Adele" begins
- 2-2-22 and 2-22-22 weddings
- Feb. 4, 5: Garth Brooks
- Feb. 5: NHL All-Star Game
- Feb. 6: Pro Bowl
- Feb. 11-20: Luke Bryan residency
- Feb. 25: Metallica
- Feb. 26: Billy Joel
- Mar. 6: Pennzoil 400
- Mar. 7: American Country Music Awards
- Mar. 18: Vegas Knight Hawks @ Dollar Loan Center
- April 2: Henderson Silver Knights' first game @ Dollar Loan Center
- April 5: Aviators vs. the Reno Aces
- April 22: John Legend residency kicks off
- April 27- May 7: Michael Bublé
- May 8: Las Vegas Aces host Seattle Storm
- May 13-28: Doobie Brothers
- May 13-15: Weekend Jam with Tony Hawk
- June 25: "Wild n' Out" tour at MGM Grand
- Aug. 6: Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Aug. 26: The Killers @ T-Mobile Arena
- Sept. 13: Raiders return
- Sept. 16-18: Life is Beautiful
- Oct. 7: My Chemical Romance @ T-Mobile Arena
- Oct. 14 -16: South Point 400
Other notable forthcomings in 2022:
- Jonas Brothers restaurant, "Nellie's Southern Kitchen," MGM Grand in early 2022
- Emmitt's Las Vegas" restaurant opening late March 2022
- Hard Rock closes on the Mirage for $1.08 billion in mid-2022
- The Miracle Mile Shops makeover, renovations are set to begin next winter 2022 with spring 2023 completion
