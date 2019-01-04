NORTH LAS VEGAS -- Maya Cinemas will open its doors in North Las Vegas next week. Its developer hopes the movie mega-plex will boost the economy.
FOX5 got a private tour of Maya Cinemas. The developer and founder of Maya Cinemas, Moctesuma Esparza, boasts the theater as luxury at an affordable price. He chose North Las Vegas for a reason: to entertain an under-served community. And he said this is just the beginning.
In the next few years, he plans to add restaurants and shops. Building the theater alone created 200 construction jobs. Once all is said and done, this development could employ up to 700 people.
“I can remember just a year ago, this was mostly populated by gophers and rabbits,” Esparza said.
He first visited and planned to build a theater in North Las Vegas a decade ago.
“We look for communities that are under-served – where it’s an entertainment desert,” he said. “I know Las Vegas is a desert to begin with. But it’s one of the entertainment capitals of the world. But this area is an entertainment desert, North Las Vegas.”
After the recession, North Las Vegas struggled to rebuild. But Esparza knew what he wanted. He bought 32 acres of land to build Maya Cinemas along with restaurants and retail.
“I know that’s something that’s a rich cultural tradition, something that families love,” he said. “And movies are the best deal for working class families. It became obvious to me that there was an opportunity here to serve communities that lost their movie theaters, where people had to drive a long distance to go to the movies. And going to the movies is a neighborhood affair. You don’t want to have to drive a long way.”
Esparza said this will be blockbusters on a budget. Maya Cinemas will show the latest Hollywood films along with “ art films, foreign films, documentaries,” he listed. “Whatever this community wants to see, we’re going to play it.”
Maya Cinemas have 14 screens, include one that is more than 70 feet wide, along with hundreds of seats and endless bags of popcorn.
In fact, the DBOX seats not only recline, they can also move, vibrate and shake with the movie to give viewers an immersive experience.
“We have three screens that have cry rooms,” he said. “People can bring their baby and if they’re afraid their baby will cry, they have a private VIP room to themselves.”
“People want a one-stop-shop,” Tamla Middleton said. Middleton is a recruiting assistant at the North Las Vegas employment agency, Pride Staff.
She said Maya Cinemas is just the latest in an economic boom for the city. The agency has seen an increase in people seeking work and employers moving in. Two big names, Sephora and Amazon, are building warehouses in North Las Vegas.
And with more job openings and families moving in, Middleton said a theater is coming at the perfect time.
“Instead of having to travel far to Town Square or Henderson, it’s right in their backyard,” Middleton said. “It brings more of a community feel instead of just the Vegas gambling, Vegas fun.”
The grand opening for Maya Cinemas will be on January 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will include a CEO tech talk in the morning that is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.