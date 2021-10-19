LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners are expected to consider a franchise agreement with the Boring Company to create an underground transportation network known as the Vegas Loop.
The Vegas Loop would have dozens of stops between Fremont Street and Allegiant Stadium, connecting downtown Las Vegas to the Strip corridor. The agreement is on the agenda for the Oct. 19 board meeting.
The Boring Company currently operates a similar underground system at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
To read the full franchise agreement, click here.
