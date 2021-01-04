LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's largest teacher's union on Monday sent a letter to the Clark County School District's chief negotiator and to the board of Trustees alleging that Trustee-elect Lisa Guzman has a conflict of interest that requires review from the Nevada Commission on Ethics.
General counsel for the Clark County Education Association Steve Sorensen sent the letter to CCSD chief negotiator Luke Puschnig saying that the District A Trustee-elect Guzman, who is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday afternoon, continues to benefit financially from her positions as assistant executive director of the Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) and as the executive director of the NSEA affiliate the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA).
"Ms. Guzman financially benefits from each of these positions by way of salary and each of these organizations stand to benefit from votes which Ms. Guzman can take as trustee," the letter says.
Guzman provided the following comment on Monday:
I have not been the ESEA Executive Director since December 1, 2020. I have been working with the CCSD board attorney to get an opinion before this letter showed up. I was waiting to be sworn in before sending the letter officially. There will be a request for an opinion sent by the district later this week.
Citing sections of Nevada law to support its claims, the union attorney said it would be "impossible for her to be impartial in any matters concerning CCEA." It added that resigning from NSEA and ESEA positions still would not be enough to clear any suspicion of bias.
"While resignation from any and all NSEA and/or ESEA affiliated positions may cure the clear statutory violations, Guzman's history with CCEA's rival which includes Guzman following and likely starting an anti-CCEA Twitter page, calls into question whether she can faithfully discharge her duties on any matter regarding CCEA without there being the perception of bias by any reasonable observer," the letter said. "It seems impossible for Ms. Guzman to separate herself from her past behavior of trying to attack and supplant the recognized bargaining agent for licensed education professionals of CCSD."
The letter further accuses the NSEA of attempting to "impermissibly act on behalf of bargaining unit members as a 'rival employee organization,'" and alleges that Guzman stands to benefit from prolonged litigation between the CCEA and National Education Association, which is a parent organization for the NSEA.
"Starting in February of 2018, NEA began sending millions of dollars to NSEA in the form of loans. One condition of these loans is that they do not accrue interest until the litigation between the CCEA and NEA is concluded," the letter says. "These loans make up a significant portion of the NSEA's budget. Because Guzman's salary is derived from NSEA and a large portion of the NSEA's budget is in the form of loans which have more favorable terms so long as litigation continues between NEA and CCEA Guzman could never be seen to be impartial when it comes to a vote regarding CCEA."
The CCEA raised additional concerns about Guzman's affiliation with the NSEA and ESEA and how that could influence any decisions or votes Trustees would have to make about collective bargaining.
The full letter is available here:
Guzman Ethics Matter 2021.01.04 Signed 1 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
