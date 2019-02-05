LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – 55 schools in the Clark County School District will lose millions in Title I funding, which goes to schools with low income students. Normally the funds are distributed to schools where 40 percent of its student population are low income. This new plan raises the bar to 60 percent, meaning 55 schools will be cut from Title I funding.
“We're going to have quite the opportunity to provide some of the federal dollars [to] some of the greatest needs in our community and in our children that are facing some of the biggest challenges," said Clark County Superintendent Jara. "The thinking is that you're going to have more resources going to schools that have been under-served and under-resourced for quite some time."
Clark County Schools determine how many low-income students it has based on how many free or reduced lunches it serves.
Jara said the problem with the current distribution process is that the funding gets diluted because it is spread across so many schools. For the 2019/2020 school year, Jara said the district increased Title I funding from $64M to $67M and that it will be able to provide a substantial amount to schools that he said need the most help.
The funding is expected to provide will provide better programs, reduced class sizes and better pay for teachers. The teacher’s union, Clark County Education Association, expressed its support for the change.
“[The Superintendent] brought sunshine to a problem," said CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita. “The problem is we have limited resources and we have a greater need these resources won't meet. The Superintendent [had] to make a tough decision. I think that the outcome is that we'll get additional funding. The question is how much additional funding and how that funding is allocated."
The District said it hopes the state will adopt a weighted funding formula, which would provide funding for all students who need additional resources.
