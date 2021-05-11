Health leaders in Southern Nevada cast doubt on whether Clark County can get 60% of residents one vaccine dose by June 1, a critical deadline to lift all restrictions in the county and allow businesses to operate at 100% capacity.
Clark County leaders explained their optimism, yet are prepared to pivot plans.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 1,080,000 people must get the vaccine to reach 60% of Clark County residents. County Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick tells FOX5, we are 170,000 people away from that goal.
SNHD sent FOX5 this statement, on recent comments from the head of the health district:
"Dr. Leguen noted that because the speed of the campaign decreased significantly in the last three weeks, it’s uncertain whether we could reach the 60 percent target by June 1, given the smaller number of first doses administered in recent weeks. Nevertheless, we need to wait and assess the impact of recent interventions, directed to churches, and other community sites, and being more accessible to segments of the community that do not feel comfortable visiting vaccination mega sites such as Cashman or the Convention Center."
"We are knocking down barriers. We are working as hard as we can to get as close to that date as possible," said Chair Kirkpatrick, noting the bigger goals of Clark County include stopping the spread of the virus, increasing access, and bringing pop-up sites to zip codes with higher case counts or lower vaccination rates.
Chair Kirkpatrick said the county could revisit its reopening plans towards the end of May, but did not elaborate on what changes could occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.