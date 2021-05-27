LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is hosting "Movie in the Park" with a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Silver Bowl Park on Friday May 28.
Commissioner Jim Gibson and other community partners will lead the free event with vaccinations available starting at 7 p.m., followed by the featured movie "Trolls World Tour" starting at 8 p.m.
Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for the movie. Free sandwiches and refreshments will be served at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for refreshments are required and can be picked up at the Whitney Community Center now through the day of the event.
Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine at this event can schedule a second dose appointment at a local clinic by calling (800) 401-0946 or visiting the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.
