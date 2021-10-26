Clark County health officials are preparing for the next phase of fighting the pandemic: rolling out a vaccine for five to eleven-year-olds, expected to be approved by next week at earliest.
The Southern Nevada Health District is getting ready to launch vaccine clinics, or "pods," at or for schools to help with the rollout.
On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration panel gave the green light to the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, which would be one-third of the dose given to adults. The vaccine showed a 90% efficacy rate against symptomatic infection in children, with decreased risk of myocarditis, the rare form of heart inflammation seen in some younger males.
The Southern Nevada Health District encourages parents with children who are in school in person, with chronic health conditions, or around unvaccinated siblings to get the vaccine. The timing is crucial, especially around the holidays, according to Joann Rupiper, chief administrative nurse of SNHD.
"[Children] are able to pass on the infection just like adults can-- and when they congregate together, there's more likely to be a spread of infection," Rupiper said.
SNHD is also working on the rollout of the vaccine to pediatricians, as the vials are separate from the doses given to adults.
Pediatricians like Dr. Tal Minuskin of Kiddies' Pal Pediatrics and the Clark County Medical Society tell FOX5 that parents have been anxiously waiting for this vaccine, since word of its development.
While many parents have a "wait and see" approach, Dr. Minuskin advises for children to get vaccinated as soon as possible, before the holidays-- when the risk of flu and COVID-19 is high-- and the now-dominant variant affects children differently.
"It has transitioned from a more milder illness to a more contagious disease process," Dr. Minuskin said. "Why wait? Kids are sick now," he said.
