LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All tournaments and reservations for groups larger than 50 people at Clark County Parks and Recreation facilities have been canceled until further notice.
The county announced on Thursday that it is closing most buildings to the public through Jan. 15, 2020 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in conjunction with the governor's statewide pause, which has been in effect since late November.
McCarran Airport, University Medical Center, the Clark County Marriage License Bureau, outdoor park spaces and some courts will remain open.
Several departments are setting up systems to conduct business at a distance and virtually.
The Building and Fire Prevention Department is preparing to be open to the public for records research and only by appointment, according to the county. Furthermore, the Department of Business License is accepting applications via drop-off at the main entrance of the Clark County Government Center.
