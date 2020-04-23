LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas residents and businesses have very different opinions on Mayor Carolyn Goodman's campaign to reopen the city, as her comments have received criticism nationwide.
For several days, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has brought the city into the national spotlight over her calls to reopen the state -- with Governor Steve Sisolak and others responding on national television.
The city council itself is divided.
"I felt embarrassed and disappointed. We are portraying our city as a city that doesn't care about its residents," said Councilmember Olivia Diaz.
Councilmembers Diaz, Brian Knutsen and Cedric Creer wrote an opinion piece in nonprofit publication The Nevada Independent.
"Reopening the city of Las Vegas (or Southern Nevada) too soon could put our local economy in peril, and make the situation even worse... Yes, we need to reopen soon. but too soon is dangerous and unwise," the opinion piece reads.
Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore fiercely defended Goodman.
"We have not put people in a good situation with our unemployment. We have people hurting that live paycheck to paycheck," Fiore said.
Other businesses in the city worry the problem of homelessness is being exacerbated by the shutdown.
"I'm extremely concerned whats going to happen to the homeless," said Jason Trindade, owner of the Towne and Country Motel on Fremont Street.
The business owner who has hired homeless people to put them back on their feet, said he has seen the number of people living on the streets grow tremendously. He has had to hire private security to keep his property safe.
"It's really sad what we are headed towards. That's why its more important than ever to open up the businesses," he said.
