LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're a professional artist looking for work, the city of Henderson is hiring.
The city, in partnership with Kroger Company, is now accepting applications from professional artists to work on the new Smith's grocery store near Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway.
Artists interested in this job offer will need to submit a resume and portfolio of six completed works with the title, date and description of each image.
The chosen artist(s) will be paid $10,000 for their work. To apply, visit the Nevada Government eMarketplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.