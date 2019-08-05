LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The El Loco roller coaster has reopened after being closed since a guest was injured on the ride earlier this year
The ride re-opened Aug. 2.
“We are incredibly saddened that one of our guests was injured, and we made examining that incident and working closely with county officials and other experts a priority," said Brian Ahern, director of corporate media relations for MGM Resorts International. “The ride’s re-opening follows an extensive inspection and recertification process. As always, the safety of our guests is among our top concerns.”
The El Loco coaster was closed March 26 for investigation after a woman who fell from the roller coaster March 25. She was a double amputee, according to Clark County records.
According to a Clark County inspection report of the roller coaster, the county was notified that the woman was a double amputee almost an hour after the initial incident was reported.
The woman, approximately 25-30 years old, was ejected from her seat on the ride between 2:29 p.m. and 2:35 p.m. March 25.
Ahern said Adventuredome has retrained and recertified ride operators through an extensive process and has revised ride safety disclaimer signs based on the ride's updated and clarified operation manual. The revised signs have replaced the previous signs and have also been posted in additional areas.
Adventuredome has also expanded and continued a rigorous inspection schedule, with inspections taking place daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and semi-annually.
