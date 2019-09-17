Businesses in the Valley have told lawmakers that they're feeling the financial impact of tariffs imposed on goods from China.
September 1, President Trump imposed imposed 15 percent tariffs on about $112 billion of Chinese goods. China retaliated by placing tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. exports.
The topic has become fuel for fiery debate among lawmakers, fiercely divided on consequences for China's traders' impropriety and the impact on the U.S. economy.
Businesses nationwide that rely on imports now have higher costs for their goods, as more fees are imposed at the ports of entry.
"We have in the government, wars—and we are caught in between,” says owner John Stern of LV Sofa Factory in Henderson. He said less and less furniture is built in the U.S. and must import from China.
He said his business "eats" the financial impact of the tariff to keep prices competitive and not pass it along to consumers; the decades-old store must now compete with large box stores and online sellers.
Economists said American consumers will generally see price increases due to the trade war.
Stern said he insists he blames no politician for the trade war, but calls on all officials to find a solution.
"We are the face of America—The little stores. Help the little guy to be strong," he said.
Nevada lawmakers on both sides of the aisle weighed in on the issue.
Ryan King, staff member for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement:
“Senator Cortez Masto continues to hear from Nevada’s business community on the impacts of President Trump’s erratic trade war on businesses and job creators in our state. Just last week she met with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and heard firsthand their concerns, she remains committed to holding the President responsible for providing certainty to local small businesses by calling on him to end his strategy of doing trade policy by tweet and in providing small business owners the support they need to create good-paying jobs and thrive in the Silver State.”
Republican Congressman Mark Amodei of Nevada released this statement:
“Between intellectual property theft, currency manipulation, and counterfeit goods production, China is essentially stealing more than $600B a year from American inventors, business owners, and workers. No economy – not even ours – can withstand well over half a trillion dollars annually in theft and constant stymied competition. While in the short term, this fight to keep America competitive in the global marketplace will be hard, doing nothing to level the playing field with China will mean increased vulnerability for our country when it comes to military, space, technology, trade and other economic issues.
“As we give this Administration some time to level the playing field, we must also utilize everything at our disposal to protect American businesses. This is why I will continue supporting action to use current United States Trade Representative (USTR) policies, like the Section 301 exclusion process, that ensure protections for Nevada’s businesses as we work to crack down on China’s illegal activities. Much like fighting an illness, sometimes you must go to the hospital and stay for a while before you get better. I do not think that continuing to ignore the problem, as the four previous administrations have done, is the solution.”
