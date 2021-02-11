LAS VEGAS (FOX5) This Sunday grab your sweetheart and enjoy FOX’s new hit game show “Cherries Wild.”
Host, Jason Bigg leads contestants to a chance to win $250,000 dollars on a giant 3 story tall slot machine.
The half hour game show features two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay, two contestants try to solve the slots hoping they will get to win the big jackpot.
At the end of each episode, contestants spin the reels on the giant slot machine hoping to get all five wild cherries.
MORE talked to Biggs about the Vegas vibes this game brings, he told us “This show is made for Vegas. You know what this show does? It brings a little bit of Vegas to the rest of America. You guys are no fools. You guys know how to do it in Vegas so you know we wanted to spread a little bit of that love to the rest of the country.”
You can watch “Cherries Wild” when it premieres Sunday, February 14th at 7pm.
