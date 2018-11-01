LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced its CEO and president, Mark P. Frissora, would be leaving the company on Feb. 8, 2019.
Several members within the company, as well as the Chairman of the Board, will work nationally to find a replacement for Frissora, Caesars said in a statement.
"I have been privileged to lead this iconic Company and am proud of all that our team has accomplished," Frissora said. "Together, we navigated a complex restructuring process. We have improved our margins significantly and created enterprise value which enabled the successful reorganization of our Caesars Entertainment Operating Company subsidiary."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.