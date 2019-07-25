LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will assist families as they prepare to go back to school during the 12th annual Cox Back to School Fairs.
The fairs will be at local shopping malls during July and August, according to a news release. The fairs, which are free and open to the public, are sponsored by Cox Communications of Las Vegas and Nevada Health Link.
Students and families will be able to get information on transportation, zoning, school lunches, registration, academic unit, school choice, Nevada Learning Academy, employment opportunities, equity and diversity, Family and Community Engagement Services (FACES), police services and Vegas PBS.
Booths at the fairs will be staffed by CCSD personnel, community agencies, nonprofit organizations and businesses, the release said. School-required immunizations will be offered at The Boulevard and Meadows Mall fairs, and the cost will range from no co-pay to low-fee and no charge, depending on a family’s insurance status. Parents should bring their child’s immunization record and insurance card.
Visit ccsd.net/backtoschool for all things related to the upcoming school year.
Back to School Fair #2
Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas 89169
Back to School Fair #3
Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas 89107
Back to School Fair #4
Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas 89135
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.