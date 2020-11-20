LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Teamsters Local 14 is working with the Education Support Employees Association to fight back against possible job cuts to Clark County School District support staff.
In a regular board meeting on Thursday, CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie presented board members with a financial impact summary related to staffing changes if CCSD remains in distance education for the rest of the school year.
According to the presentation, 700 custodial workers, 650 bus drivers, 30 school police officers and 100 other support staff positions could be cut if distance learning continues until the end of the year.
The district said Superintendent Jara was only presenting the board of trustees with a list of potential cuts but never made any official recommendations to do so.
“We have avenues afforded to us to do things but we would rather not see it be adversarial. Just some place where we can all sit down in an equal forum,” said Jason Gatelely, Vice President of Teamsters Local 14 in Las Vegas.
Gateley said if cuts need to be made, school administrators should be included in that conversation.
“Prior to laying off and reducing the workforce from the bottom, let’s see how many admin can take a pay cut as well to show a shared sacrifice,” said Gateley.
The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) released this statement in response to any potential support staff jobs cuts:
“ESEA is condemning any cuts on the backs of the essential employees that take care of our students every day and make sure that our schools and students are getting the best care to succeed. If cuts are needed ESEA expects CCSD to cut from top.“
