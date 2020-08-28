LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will seek to fund distance learning costs with a proposed bill at Nevada's next Legislative session.
On Thursday, the board approved two bills to present to the lawmakers in hopes that tax payers will help foot the $75 million bill to supply Chromebooks, internet and associated programs to students.
The school district was able to fund online distance learning for the 2020-2021 school year thanks to federal dollars. The CARES Act was a one-time payment however and the school district will need to figure out how to pay for distance learning should the need continue.
The other bill presented would not require funding but would be focused on staff efficiency. Streamlining work-related items for staff and getting rid of unfunded mandates like the Body Mass Index Test and Civics Exam.
In the meantime, Superintendent Jara said he's looking into other ways to improve distance learning based on parent and staff feedback. One o the big issues concerning all parties is privacy and disruptive behavior by students online.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said he is in contact with an executive at Google to help. CCSD will be one of 12 school district to beta test new online tools. Those tools could help prevent interruptions in virtual classrooms.
"We are going to be releasing that to our schools with the information from Google to be able to minimize the access to some of these classrooms and some of the complaints that we're seeing with inappropriate behavior," said Superintendent Jara.
Additional details on those tools could be available as early as Monday.
