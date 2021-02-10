LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Teachers who have concerns about contracting COVID-19 through in-person instruction may not have an option, if they want to keep their jobs.
“They could be forced to go back depending on the needs of their school site,” said Vicki Kreidel, an elementary school teacher for the Clark County School District and the president of National Education Association of Southern Nevada.
According to the 245-page Clark County School District Hybrid Instructional Model Implementation Guide, school administrators will have the final say in the matter.
Administrators will consider a variety of factors before deciding if a teacher will be approved to continue instructing from home.
Factors include student enrollment, the number of hybrid instruction assignments by subject and grade level, and the number of remote work assignments by subject and grade level.
Teachers who are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act and request to continue instructing students from home will be given priority.
“The district looks at the paperwork and makes sure that what you filed was adequate for your file and then each administrator at the site approves or denies the ADA request,” said Kreidel.
Teachers who are not covered by ADA can fill out a form the district sent out this week.
Neither will guarantee that a teacher will be approved to continue with distance learning.
“Some teachers who prefer to stay remote will have to make a difficult decision. Either go back to the building or take a leave of absence or quit or go on FMLA,” said Kreidel.
Due to a preexisting medical condition that makes her more vulnerable to the virus, Kreidel has been advised by her doctor to avoid going back to in person instruction.
She has submitted her request to continue with distance learning but said she has not been given a response yet from her school administrator.
“I never thought there would be a day where I had to choose between my life and my job,” said Kreidel.
