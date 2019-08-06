Santana show
Photo by ©Roberto Finizio

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Legendary rock musician Carlos Santana has announced new performance dates at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort into 2020.

Santana's show, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live, will continue into next year. 

Here's a list of the newly added dates in 2020:

  • Jan. 22, 24-26, 28-29, 31
  • Feb. 1
  • May 13, 15-17, 20, 22-24

Ticket prices begin at $99.50 and go on sale Friday, August 9. They can be purchased by clicking here

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.