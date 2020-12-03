BOULDER CITY (FOX 5) -- Staff at Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City said on Thursday that the majority of residents are ready to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday told Nevadans that the state will break down the vaccine response in three phases:
- Phase 1: There will potentially be a limited supply of the vaccine and the priority will be healthcare workers, people over 65, or others who are high risk.
- Phase 2: A large number of vaccines that will go to those who didn't get it in
- Phase 3: Enough vaccines for the entire population.
Nevada Department of Veterans Services has two separate facilities in the state -- the Southern Nevada home in Boulder City and another veterans home in Washoe County.
Both will be among the first facilities to get the vaccine, because the population is seniors who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Healthcare workers who treat those seniors will also be in line to receive the vaccine.
Deputy director of support for veterans services Amy Garland said they still are figuring out how the vaccine will be distributed in the facility. She is confident that residents as well as staff will have the opportunity to take it.
She said the vaccine "can’t come soon enough."
"I feel helpless," Garland said. "I manage them but I want to protect them in this protective bubble like you do your children. And you can't with COVID. This vaccine will help me do that. Will help me to protect them," she said.
Garland said the majority of residents at the Southern Nevada veterans home are looking forward to the vaccine.
