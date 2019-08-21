LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Managment will attend public information forums on a proposed mobile network expansion through Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
The forums will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Sahara West Library in Las Vegas, according to a news release. BLM staff will be available for questions at the forums.
The network expansion is to be built by Crown Castle, which is also the host of the forums, the release said. The purpose of the forums is to provide the public with information on the proposed mobile network expansion through Red Rock along Highway 159, which will help with health and safety in the area. BLM staff will be able to answer questions on the environmental assessment and right-of-way application for the project.
