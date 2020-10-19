One of the hardest-hit sectors of the hospitality industry in Las Vegas is starting to see signs of recovery.
Jobs and job postings are returning, according to the Crescent School of Bartending and Gaming.
"We are beginning to see the surge. We certainly have a long ways to go," said Boardman, who is a placement director and a teacher at the school. He keeps a list of bartenders who are searching for gigs across the Valley, and encourages them to contact him for job opportunities.
According to a 2015 survey from CareerBuilder, Las Vegas has the most bartenders per capita with 5.5 bartenders per 1,000 residents.
The openings come as more casinos reopen, bars in Clark County can resume operations, and events such as weddings and conventions can operate with reduced capacities.
The school is seeing low enrollments for bartending students, but said those graduates are poised for opportunities as large-scale events return to Las Vegas.
