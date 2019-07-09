- CCSD 2019-20 School Registration
- FREE Smoke Alarms & Installation
- Clark County Library Summer Challenge
- Cops & Canvas 2019
- ATF's bump stock information
- Summer camp registration
- Helldorado Parade information
- CCSD school supply drive donation collection sites
- CMS Football Camp registration
- Nevada's Big Give Day
- Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada
- World Down Syndrome Day
- Trac-B Needle Exchange information
- Norwegian Cruise Line giveaway for 15 teachers
- Check to see if your flight is operated with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
- Free car seat education and inspections
- Charity bridal show and wedding gown sale
- Aviators single-game tickets on sale for 2019 season
- Metro Police provide anti-theft forms
- Subaru vehicle recalls
- Melania Trump Town Hall event
- Mandatory spring watering schedule starts March 1
- Maryland Parkway survey
- Aviators accepting deposits for pool, cabana seating
- Smith Center Sensory-Friendly Programming
- Boyz II Men tickets
- Aviators Individual Tickets To Go On Sale
- Pool staff jobs
- 2020 Census jobs
- GlowZone Adult Night Tickets
- Vegas Golden Knights Love Your Melon
- Cosmopolitan Veteran Hiring Event
- UMC Healing Garden
- Lights FC President's Day match
- Free meals for Seniors in North Las Vegas
- Munchies for Military donations
- Golden Knights Valentine's Day cards
- Vegas Golden Knights Library Card
- Autism Foundation license plate
- Jobs at the Resort at Summerlin
- Tropicana Casting Call
- Jobs with Dept. of Public Safety
- Construction vs. Cancer event registration
- CCSD hiring bus drivers
- Free Dental Day at Smiles for Everyone
- Join Henderson Police Department
- Vitalant Blood Donation Appointments
- Locations to drop off donations to federal workers
- Mecum antique motorcycle auction
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Citizens Fire Academy
- Las Vegas Aces LACEUP program
- Boulder Highway Survey
- How to file for Nevada Unemployment Insurance
- Cosmopolitan hiring for summer openings
- 2019 Southern Nevada Homeless Census
- MGM summer job fair
- North Las Vegas deferred utility payments
- The Big Search - for missing children
- WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool and LIQUID Pool Lounge Casting Call
- Upcoming blood drives with the Red Cross
- Health District reports imported measles case in Southern Nevada
- Reimagine Boulder Highway
- Christmas Tree Recycling
- CCSD Town Hall Meeting Jan. 14
- Holiday Mailing Deadlines
- No cost ambulance transportation
- Nevada Infrastructure Report
- Get a Smoke Alarm
- Nevada Health Link - Insurance information
- Sisolak art contest for kids
- North Las Vegas pedestrian and bike survey
- Student loan forgiveness loan cancellation
- Vegas Christmas Nights
- Golden Globes 2019 nominee list
- North Valley Animal Disaster Group
- Cowboy Christmas
- Vote for YouTube's "Ad of the Year"
- VGK Introduces "John McClane" & "Hans Gruber" Holiday Ticket Packs
- Where to get the flu vaccine
- The Lion King Sensory Friendly Performance
- Thanksgiving Break camps for students
- Maddie's Pet Project Adoption Days
- Las Vegas Police Chase event
- NHP hiring events
- Resources for homeless veterans
- Las Vegas Monorail transportation during Rock & Roll Marathon weekend
- Keep Clark County Clean
- CCSD Parent Survey
- Vested Interest in K9s competition
- Rally with Senators Lindsay Graham, Cory Gardner and Dean Heller
- LVMPD - Protect the City
- Illegal Dumping Hotline
- Rally with President Obama tickets
- Henderson Oral Surgery's Second Chance Program
- UMC's 1 October Memorial Stop the Bleed
- Clark County Museum
- Vegas Strong Resiliency Center
- Supporting Children after Crisis and Loss
- The Rape Crisis Center
- #VegasStronger events mark 1 October's first anniversary
- Public comment on Lee Canyon development
- Nevada Virtual Academy
- Wounded Warrior Project
- Should teaches serve as a first line of defense?
- CCSD's Protect Our Kids page
- LasVegasJobs.com Job Fair
- Clear the Shelters in Henderson
- School-Age Trauma Training Grant
- Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program
- SAFEKEY program
- American Red Cross Blood Services asking for donations of missing blood types
- 19 essential items to get from the dollar store
- Discounts for teachers
- Bully proof
- Sign-up for Elite Theater Camp
- SNHD Gastrointestinal Illness Survey
- Veteran Tickets
- National HIV Testing Day Information
