7-year-old boy returns lost wallet loaded with cash, 'cause it’s the ‘right thing’

LEHI, Utah (Meredith/KSL) -- A 7-year-old boy in Utah helped a man recover a significant amount of cash by doing the right thing and turning in a lost wallet found near a Utah County lake.
Brock Schimpf from Santaquin was kayaking at Silver Lake in American Fork Canyon with his family Saturday when he found a wallet on the water’s edge.
"I turned it to the side and I saw a lot of money," said Brock.
“(The) first thing he noticed was there was a lot of cash in it. There was just a $20 and several $1s, and as I’m flipping through, there’s a $100, $100, $100,” said his mother, Tara Schimpf.
In total, the wallet contained $1,100, along with debit and credit cards, and other personal items, including a business card, which they used to find the wallet's owner, John Alecu.
Alecu lost the wallet during Labor Day weekend while helping his daughter and her family move from California.
“It was a lot (of money). Everyone was sad, including me. It was like, $1,100,” Alecu said. His daughter, Alice Kirk, had hopes that someone would find the wallet.
“I knew the people of Utah are well-known for their honesty and integrity, so we were hoping for somebody like that,” she said.
Brock said he wanted to keep the money at first, but remembered the time he lost a dollar after his tooth fell out. He didn't like the way that felt and knew the owner of the wallet must be feeling that way, too. And that was enough to change his mind.
His mom returned the wallet to Alecu’s daughter. Both of them insisted on giving some of the money to Brock as a reward, but he and his mom refused, saying they wanted him to have all his money back.
“(I’m) still happy,” Brock said. “Because that man really needed all that money, and I don’t really need all that money."
