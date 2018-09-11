208,000 wet/dry vacuums recalled due to shock hazard

(Meredith) – Emerson Tool Company is recalling 208,000 RIDGID wet/dry vacuums after discovering the on/off switch can become dislodged and expose energize wiring, posing a shock hazard.
This recall involves RIDGID NXT wet/dry vacuums, models HD06000 (six-gallon) and HD09000 (nine-gallon). The vacuums were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores online and nationwide.
How do I know if I have one of these?
The orange and black wet/dry vacuum has four swivel casters, a carrying handle, a hose and accessories. RIDGID is printed on the front of the vacuum.
The model number can be found on a silver product identification label on the back of the vacuum’s powerhead assembly.
I have one. Now what?
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wet/dry vacuum and contact Emerson Tool Company for a free replacement wet/dry vacuum powerhead assembly.
[Click Here To View The Recall On The US Consumer Product Safety Commission's Website]
No injuries have been reported.
The vacuums were sold from March 2018 through July 2018 for about $50 for the 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum and for about $60 for the 9-gallon wet/dry vacuum.
Information for this article was provided by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.