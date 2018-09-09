Suspect caught on camera setting Planned Parenthood on fire

WATSONVILLE, California (Meredith) — Police are searching for a man who intentionally set fire to a Planned Parenthood building in California.
Surveillance video captured a man wearing a hoodie setting fire to the outside of the Watsonville, California building July 20, about an hour south of San Jose.
According to KION, firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. However, the building still sustained moderate damage.
Local, state and federal authorities are now working to identify the arsonist. Watsonville police said the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
The video captured does not show the suspect's face, so authorities are hoping someone will recognize him based on his physique, clothing and mannerisms.
If you have any information, please call Detective Ely Uretsky at 831-768-3356.
