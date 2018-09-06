Resort wants to pay someone $120,000 to take year-long vacation

(Meredith) – Most would call it a dream vacation: lounging on beautiful beaches, dining at gourmet restaurants and unwinding at luxury spas. Turns out it’s just a job with a six-figure salary.
Mexican-based firm Grupo Vidanta said it’s looking for a brand ambassador who will tour its many resort destinations for 12 months.
The new position, dubbed the “World’s Best Job,” has a one-year salary of $120,000. Plus, the company will pay for any travel expenses and provide dining credits at each resort.
Whoever is hired for the position will act as a social influencer and “gather content by experiencing all the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury” the resorts have to offer, according to the firm’s website.
Some of those activities include swimming with whale sharks, trying out new luxury spa treatments and learning how to salsa dance.
Only one person will be chosen for the position, so expect a lot of competition.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, have great people skills and be a social media savvy. Though not a required skill, anyone who has marketing or sales experience may have an extra edge.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 21, 2018, and a final candidate will be announced on Nov. 1, 2018.
Vidanta’s resorts are located in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulo, Puerto Penasco and Puerto Vallarta.
Click here for a full list of requirements. To learn more about how to apply, visit worldsbestjob.com.
