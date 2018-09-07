Rapper Mac Miller dies at age 26, family confirms

LOS ANGELES (AP/CNN/Meredith) — Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.
A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday and there are no further details available on how he died.
Miller was apparently found dead at his home in Los Angeles.
While Miller didn't have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks. He often alluded to his battles with addiction over the years.
Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, started his journey in music as a teenager by putting out mixtapes in his native Pittsburgh. In 2012, his first album, "Blue Slide Park," became the first independent debut album to hit the top of the Billboard chart in more than 16 years.
He released his fifth studio album, "Swimming," last month.
He was set to perform a series of concerts in support of the record starting in late October, with the opener scheduled to take place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
At times, Miller's personal life attracted as much -- if not more -- attention than his professional accomplishments, particularly in the case of his relationship with singer Ariana Grande.
The pair dated for almost two years and recorded multiple songs together, including "My Favorite Part and "The Way."
Grande and Miller ended their relationship in May.
Shortly after their split, Grande started dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. The couple got engaged weeks later.
In a statement about her breakup with Miller, Grande said there were times when the "toxic relationship" took its toll.
"Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was," she wrote in May. "I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out."