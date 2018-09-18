Police: Man huffed spray paint, beat mother with spatula

(Meredith) — A West Virginia man is facing criminal charges after police said he huffed spray paint and then beat his mother with a spatula.
Police in St. Albans arrested 30-year-old Allen Casdorph while responding to a report of a domestic incident Thursday night, WCHS-TV reported, citing a criminal complaint.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Casdorph in the front yard with a large amount of silver paint on his face and a large steel bar in his hands.
Police said his mother was inside the home with a head wound wrapped with gauze. There was also a large amount of blood on her shirt and the back of her neck, according to the report.
Casdorph was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. He is facing a malicious wounding charge.
Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.
--
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.