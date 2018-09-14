Paul Manafort expected to plead guilty to federal charges

Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to plead guilty to federal charges as part of a deal with the special counsel's office.

A court filing Friday shows a plea hearing is set for later in the morning.

The plea deal would allow Manafort to avoid a second trial that had been scheduled to start next week in Washington.

Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.

Prosecutors had filed new charging documents against Manafort. The charges in Friday's filing were contained in a criminal information, a document that can only be filed with a defendant's consent and typically signals a deal has been reached.

Manafort's second trial would have been related to his Ukrainian political consulting work, including failing to register as a foreign agent.