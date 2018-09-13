Man pleads guilty to repeatedly raping child who later became pregnant

(WGCL) -- A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly raping a child.
Jose Fernando Loo, 38, of Clayton County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He will spend the rest of his life on probation upon his release and must also register as a sex offender.
Loo pleaded guilty to repeatedly raping the child beginning when she was 8 years old and the abuse continued until she became pregnant at age 14. DNA testing concluded that Loo was the biological father.
In court proceedings, Loo said he knew what he was doing was wrong but asked the judge not to impose a life sentence.
"I ask for leniency," said Loo. "I'd like room to breathe, to have someday to come home. I'm truly sorry but I can't take it back."
Loo is facing similar charges involving the same victim in Spalding and Carroll counties.
