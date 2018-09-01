KFC will donate $11,000 toward college tuition if you name your baby after Colonel Sanders

(Meredith) — Harland was the first name of KFC founder and mascot Colonel Sanders, but the name is not as common as it used to be. Put those two facts together, and you get one incredible opportunity from KFC.
KFC announced a contest Wednesday that will donate $11,000 toward one child's future college tuition if he or she is named Harland.
Why $11,000? The number is a tribute to the restaurant chain's famous 11 herbs and spices.
In order to be eligible to win, your baby must: Be legally named Harland Be born on Sept. 9, 2018 (which is Colonel Sanders' birthday)Then, as the parent you must: Submit an application at kfc.com/babyharland within 30 days after Sept. 9 (deadline: Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET) Be able to prove the child's name is Harland with a birth certificateThe restaurant chain posted a video on Twitter promoting the contest.
A KFC spokesperson told The Atlantic the company "couldn’t think of a better way to honor [Colonel Harland Sanders] than to help support Baby Harland’s future successes with a college donation."
Colonel Harland Sanders was born Sept. 9, 1890 and died Dec. 16, 1980. He founded KFC in 1930.
According to Baby Center, Harland is the 6,235th most popular name for a baby boy in 2018. It reached peak popularity in 1905, and even then, only 166 in 1 million baby boys were given the name. For a girl, the name is even more rare: it was the 12,235th most popular name for a baby girl in 2016.
