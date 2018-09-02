Italian filmmaker wears 'Weinstein is innocent' shirt on red carpet

VENICE, Italy (Meredith) — An Italian filmmaker arrived at the world premiere of "Suspiria" sporting a shirt that read "Weinstein is innocent," a nod to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Luciano Silighini Garagnani wore the shirt in Venice Saturday night. Garagnani, 42, is an Italian casting director turned filmmaker.
Weinstein, 66, is facing charges of rape, criminal sex acts, sex abuse and sexual misconduct. More than 60 women have accused Weinstein of sexual wrongdoings.
"Suspiria" is a remake of the 1977 horror film of the same name. The 2018 film stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton. It opens in theaters Oct. 26.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.