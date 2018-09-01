Illinois governor signs law to end student 'lunch shaming' policies

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (Meredith) — A new law in Illinois aims to end "lunch shaming" policies within the state's schools that many say embarrass students.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed the Hunger-Free Students' Bill of Rights Act into law Aug. 26 that will require every school to provide a meal to every student who needs one.
"Lunch shaming" practices are ways of punishing students who cannot afford school lunch. These policies include things like throwing away the food a student cannot afford or forcing the student to put the food back.
The law states that if a student owes money for five or more lunches, the school can contact the student's parent of guardian to collect the money owed. The school can also request the parent or guardian enroll the student in a free or reduced-price lunch program.
The law is effective immediately.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.