Dog found dead in creek was possibly thrown off bridge, police say

(WRTV/CNN) -- Police are investigating after someone found a dog dead in an Indiana creek.
Christy Johnson said she heard a strange screeching sound from the Jerome Bridge Tuesday morning and when she went to check it out, she found a German shepherd dead in the creek below.
Johnson believes the pup was thrown off of the bridge.
“It was disturbing you know, to see that,” said Johnson. “How could anyone toss her over the bridge like that, like a piece of garbage?”
Greentown Town Marshal James Skinner said he’s been with the department for four years and he’s never worked a case of this nature of cruelty.
“Just the way she landed there was no way that she had jumped, it was just as if she was tossed,” said Skinner.
He said their focus is now on finding someone who knows what happened.
“A lot of times things happen and we don’t have camera footage or license plate or something, and we can’t just automatically pin someone down,” said Skinner.
