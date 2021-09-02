LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After skipping 2020 amid the pandemic, Boulder City's beloved Art in the Park event will return this October.
According to Boulder City Hospital's website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 2 and 3. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the event will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. while Sunday's event will end at 4 p.m.
The craft gathering will again be held at Wilbur, Bicentennial and Escalante Parks.
According to organizers, Art in the Park, which is in its 57th year, is the largest gathering of artists in the Southwest. The event is held annually in Boulder City at the beginning of October.
The cancellation of the 2020 event marked the first-ever postponement of the event, organizers said at the time.
The free event draws over 100,000 visitors to Boulder City for the annual event, according to the Art in the Park website.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit Boulder City Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.